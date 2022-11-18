Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,598,000 after purchasing an additional 73,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,438,000 after buying an additional 268,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 443.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

