Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,781 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 32.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 106,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.29 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

