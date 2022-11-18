Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,314 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 354,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 26.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

OKTA stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

