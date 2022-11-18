Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,676 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,676 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,383,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,458,000 after purchasing an additional 693,467 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,308,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 259,784 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.