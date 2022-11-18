Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nordson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,253,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $229.13 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.97.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

