Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,229 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,229 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PML. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PML opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.