Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,827 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth $201,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $248,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BTT opened at $20.99 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

