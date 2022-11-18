Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 836 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.63. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

