Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.82 Million Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAP. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $155,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HAP opened at $51.12 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00.

