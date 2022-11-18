Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $71,663,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 247,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lantheus by 127.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,815,000 after buying an additional 320,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $179,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,679. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

