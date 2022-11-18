Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $246.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

