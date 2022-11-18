Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,178 shares of company stock worth $4,882,373 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.29.

SEDG opened at $299.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average of $270.37. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

