Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 127,100 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Duck Creek Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after acquiring an additional 465,629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 780,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 285,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $11.15 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -185.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

