Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.44.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 2.5 %

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

NYSE PKI opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.