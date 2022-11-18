Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

