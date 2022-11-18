Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 73,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 288,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.1% during the second quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,442,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

