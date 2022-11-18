Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $232,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 223,606 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF opened at $102.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

