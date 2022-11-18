Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $108.41. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

