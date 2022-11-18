Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,796 shares of company stock worth $16,370,121 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $376.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.96 and a 200 day moving average of $415.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

