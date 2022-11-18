Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $138.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

