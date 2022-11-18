Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Equitable by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Equitable Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.38 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.