Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

