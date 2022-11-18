Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newell Brands Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Recommended Stories

