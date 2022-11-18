Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.