Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.41 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 82.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 23.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

