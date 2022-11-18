Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.43 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 174.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

