Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.48 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ITB stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

