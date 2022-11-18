Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $53,143.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,139.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $53,143.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,139.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $312.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

