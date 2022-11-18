Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Catalent by 66.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $136.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

