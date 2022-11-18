Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.61 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after purchasing an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,310,000 after purchasing an additional 167,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of COO opened at $303.00 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

