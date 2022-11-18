Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in STERIS by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in STERIS by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in STERIS by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 93.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $166.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,509.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.42 and a 200 day moving average of $199.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

