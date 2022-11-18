Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $410,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $224.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.65. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.