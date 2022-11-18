Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.79 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.88 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average is $197.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

