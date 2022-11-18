Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.37.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

