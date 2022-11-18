Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,139 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $59.93 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $320.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

