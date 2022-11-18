Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.91 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after acquiring an additional 439,114 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $183.10 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.