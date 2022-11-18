Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 55.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 28.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 8.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryanair Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.20 ($18.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.95.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

