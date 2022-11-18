Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.56 Million in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 235,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Diversey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSEY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 32.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $5,349,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diversey to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Diversey Price Performance

Diversey Company Profile

DSEY stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.