Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.66 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 78.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.68. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

