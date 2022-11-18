Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.79 Million in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.14% of Algoma Steel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.92 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 56.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

