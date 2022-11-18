Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,447 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS opened at $436.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.37. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

