Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.