Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,274 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.71.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $434.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.33 and a 200 day moving average of $400.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

