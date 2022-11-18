Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 22,100 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

