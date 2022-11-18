Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after purchasing an additional 455,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,320,000 after buying an additional 403,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $39.69 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

