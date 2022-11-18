Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.42 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

