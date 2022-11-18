Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPB opened at $50.49 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

