Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.09.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.