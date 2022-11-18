Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Further Reading

