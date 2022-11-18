Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 10,739 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,452,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $443.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.74. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.